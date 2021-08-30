TOWN OF MILTON
Tayla Thomas has always been passionate about nutrition and health. She is, after all, a registered nurse.
“I’ve always been wanting to help people,” Thomas said. “Just trying to help people be a better version of themselves and get healthier.”
80/20 Nutrition opened Aug. 24 at 705 S. Janesville St. in Milton. The shop offers meal replacement shakes, energy teas, aloe, one-on-one coaching, meal planning and at-home nutrition.
Thomas chose the name “80/20” because in her opinion health is based on the 80/20 philosophy: 80% nutrition and 20% fitness gives you a 100% mindset.
After meeting with individuals looking to set health goals, Thomas will often recommend a drink from her wide menu. The store has 17 flavors of tea and 31 shake flavors from which to choose. Thomas said the tea will boost energy and burn calories, while the shakes provide 24 grams of protein and only 200 calories.
“We have three different kinds of teas,” Thomas said. “We have our basics, which is going to boost your metabolism. Then we have our advanced tea, which is going to boost your metabolism and give you some added energy. Then we have our ultimate tea, which is going to boost your metabolism, and its asset is collagen, which is good for your hair, skin and nails, electrolytes and immunity.”
80/20 Nutrition also has three different types of shakes: regular, “fat burner” and “beast mode.” The regular shakes have 24 to 28 grams of protein and will keep you full for three to four hours, Taylor said. The fat burner shakes have the added benefit of burning visceral fat and keeping you full a little longer, she said.
The shop’s “beast mode” shakes, with 34 to 38 grams of protein, are typically for consumption after workouts because they help rebuild muscle, she said. The store has vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options, as well.
“Teas are probably the most popular (category of drink) on the menu,” Taylor said. “In the last couple of days the most popular has been the Pom Pom. It has pomegranate, strawberry lemonade and mango flavors mixed together. Then our most popular shake would be our strawberry shortcake.”
Customers can also add different booster shots to their drinks, as well. Taylor said the “donut shot” is a fat-burning shot that tastes like a donut but helps to burn fat while keeping you feeling full longer.
The shop also has the “new mom booster,” which the owner said helps reduce fatigue and has specific vitamins and minerals that new moms need to support mental performance and focus and regulation of hormonal activity.
Thomas is happy to be part of the community and plans to be very active. She recently joined the Milton Chamber of Commerce and had a presence at the last few farmers markets.
“We’re just looking to be a big part of the community and create a good environment for everybody,” Thomas said.