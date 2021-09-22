Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
JANESVILLE
Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening on Janesville’s north side and holding a school fundraiser event starting Sept. 29 at 2228 Humes Road.
The fundraiser runs through Oct. 3 during business hours and will support Craig High School and Marshall Middle School. A second fundraiser for Kennedy Elementary School will be held from Oct. 1 to 5.
Customers with a special fundraising coupon can make a minimum $2 contribution in exchange for a regular sub. Coupons are required for fundraising contribution.
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.