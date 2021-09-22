JANESVILLE

Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening on Janesville’s north side and holding a school fundraiser event starting Sept. 29 at 2228 Humes Road.

The fundraiser runs through Oct. 3 during business hours and will support Craig High School and Marshall Middle School. A second fundraiser for Kennedy Elementary School will be held from Oct. 1 to 5.

Customers with a special fundraising coupon can make a minimum $2 contribution in exchange for a regular sub. Coupons are required for fundraising contribution.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you