JANESVILLE—Incumbent Janesville City Council members Mike Jackson, Heather Miller, Dave Marshick retained their seats Tuesday.
The three collectively received more than 36,000 votes, and restaurateur Richard Neeno captured the fourth and final open council seat and garnered the second-highest vote total in the race.
The final tally was:
Heather Miller (I) — 10,442.
Rich Neeno — 9,196.
Mike Jackson (I) — 8,597.
David Marshick (I) — 8,210.
Spencer Zimmerman — 5,800.
While Jackson, a retired preacher, driver’s ed instructor and south-sider Miller, and local banker and downtown commerce cheerleader Marshick were expected to coast to wins Tuesday, the biggest win perhaps goes to Neeno. He ran again this year despite a lackluster showing in the spring 2022 city council election.
Newly elected members of the council won’t have a lot of time to gel as a new council alongside existing members Paul Benson, Paul Williams and Aaron Burdick, before they’ll all need to get busy.
If the pace of plans holds up, a new council will welcome new city manager Kevin Lahner to town in May just as it will be asked to move ahead on construction of the $50 million Woodman’s Sports and Conventon Center.
That’s not a small decision.
Neither would be whether to award a tax incentive package of up to $60 million that it could take to float a 1.5-million-square-foot hydroponic strawberry greenhouse operation on the city’s south side. A developer seeks to package that with housing and hundreds of thousands of square feet worth of other industrial development on land it’s buying off Highway 51 on the city’s industry heavy south end.
Council members will have to weigh such decisions against earlier moves that haven’t yet come to full fruition. A new council, for instance, will likely be keeping an eye on the pace and the completion of SHINE Technologies’ so-called “chrysalis,” a future nuclear accelerator facility for radioactive, cancer screening and cancer treatment drugs.
SHINE has been the recipient of more than $10 million in city tax incentives and hundreds of millions of federal payouts for research and development, yet none of that work has yet produced any nuclear medicine in Janesville. That’s something SHINE CEO, Greg Piefer promised would vault Janesville forward as an emerging powerhouse in medical sciences and health care.
SHINE has in recent months pivoted to a different priority: so-called “clean” nuclear fusion energy. That’s a different kind of endeavor.
Janesville’s standing city council leadership has also talked about streamlining news media policies to allow the public—newspaper reporters included—easier, more direct access to information.
