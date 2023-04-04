01STOCK_JANESVILLE_CITYHALL_WINTER2023
JANESVILLE—Incumbent Janesville City Council members Mike Jackson, Heather Miller, Dave Marshick retained their seats Tuesday.

The three collectively received more than 36,000 votes, and restaurateur Richard Neeno captured the fourth and final open council seat and garnered the second-highest vote total in the race.

