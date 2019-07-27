BELOIT

As the opioid epidemic continues on its tragic course, those trying to help sometimes find it hard just keeping people alive.

That’s why Narcan/naloxone is distributed to anyone who wants to have the overdose-stopping drug on hand.

That’s why the Aids Resource Center of Wisconsin distributes clean needles, to make sure intravenous drug users don’t infect one another with used needles.

Now there’s a new weapon in the “harm-reduction” toolkit: fentanyl test strips.

The strips allow users to test their drugs before use. The test will tell them if fentanyl is present. It won’t tell them how much fentanyl is there, but just knowing could save a life.

Law enforcement agencies here and around the country have found a great proportion of overdose deaths in recent years have come from heroin or other drugs laced with the heroin-like synthetic drug called fentanyl.

In Janesville, for example, fentanyl was found in the blood of all 14 people who died of overdoses in 2017.

In Beloit, fentanyl figured in two of six overdose deaths in 2017 and seven of nine deaths in 2018.

Fentanyl, often included in what is sold as heroin on the street, is said to be 50 times more powerful than heroin. A user who prepares the usual dose of what he thinks is heroin might get a hugely more powerful effect.

Heroin, fentanyl and other opioids slow the breathing and the heart. Enough of the drugs will eventually stop breathing and heartbeat. The user dies.

The Aids Resource Center of Wisconsin started distributing the test strips from its Beloit office in April.

A Canadian company, BTNX, developed the strips so companies could test prospective employees, said Mat Hazelberg, prevention specialist for the Aids Resource Center.

To the company’s credit, it didn’t raise its prices when studies showed the strips could be used to save drug users’ lives, Hazelberg said.

Hazelberg said the user prepares the drug for injection with a clean cooking tin, sets it aside and then adds water to the cooking spoon or tin and dips the test strip into the liquid.

In a few minutes, the strip reveals one red line for fentanyl or two lines for no fentanyl.

The strips will detect 12 kinds of fentanyl, including carfentanil, which is much more powerful than other forms.

The strips have not been tested for use with all the fentanyl variants, Hazelberg said, and they won’t detect heroin, morphine or other opioid drugs.

Hazelberg said the organization started distributing the strips in Milwaukee in January and later expanded statewide.

The resource center dispenses the strips for free but requires users to be instructed in their safe use.

Users of the strips overwhelmingly report they are likely to engage in safer drug use by using less of the drug, using only with someone else, taking turns using, and carrying naloxone, Hazelberg said.

The resource center also distributes naloxone.

Hazelberg said users have reported finding fentanyl in crack cocaine and methamphetamine, combinations which can be more dangerous than when used with opioids.

Hazelberg said fentanyl-laced marijuana is possible, but he thinks it would be rare and there’s some “hysteria” on the topic lately.

Not everyone agrees that the test strips are a good response to the epidemic.

“The entire approach is based on the premise that a drug user poised to use a drug is making rational choices, … Based on my clinical experience, I know this could not be further from the truth,” wrote Elinore McCance-Katz, a physician and assistant secretary with the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, in a blog post last fall.

“It is not inconceivable that people who are severely addicted will actually use the test strips to seek fentanyl, which might be able to give them the high that their current opioid no longer gives them—and which will place them at risk for overdose and death, McCance-Katz wrote.

Hazelberg said most users don’t want fentanyl because it doesn’t last as long, doesn’t work as well in warding off withdrawal symptoms and is more sedating than euphoric.

“So, half the time they’re staring at their shoes,” he said.

Hazelberg did acknowledge, however, that there will always be people who seek particular drugs.

“… Our goal always must be to get people the help they need,” McCance-Katz continued. “There is known, life-saving, evidence-based, medication-assisted treatment available to individuals who have these conditions. Let’s not write off their access to that; let’s not determine in advance that they won’t seek help, and let’s not rationalize putting tools in place to help them continue their lifestyle more ‘safely.’”

McCance-Katz said the federal government has released more than $2 billion to fight the opioid crisis since Donald Trump took office and pledged more is on the way.