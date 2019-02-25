JANESVILLE

Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson confirmed Monday the sheriff’s office is working to confirm a tentative DNA identification of a body known as John Clinton Doe.

The body of the young man was found along Turtle Creek in the town of Bradford in 1995.

The body, clad in a T-shirt from the heavy metal band Venom, has never been identified.

The DNA Doe Project announced a tentative match last week.

“We extend our appreciation and condolences to the family for their cooperation and assistance during this painful time,” the organization said on its website without offering any information about the identity.

Knudson said the sheriff’s office cannot rely on an analysis by a private entity and will get its own analysis done, which could take some time.

The DNA Doe Project has had success in comparing DNA samples from unknown people to a genealogy database and finding relatives, as The Gazette reported last May.