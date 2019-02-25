JANESVILLE

Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson confirmed Monday the sheriff’s office is working to confirm a tentative DNA identification of a body known as John Clinton Doe.

The body of the young man was found along Turtle Creek in the town of Bradford in 1995.

The body, clad in a T-shirt from the heavy metal band Venom, has never been identified.

The DNA Doe Project announced a tentative match last week.

“We extend our appreciation and condolences to the family for their cooperation and assistance during this painful time,” the organization said on its website without offering any information about the identity.

Knudson said the sheriff’s office cannot rely on an analysis by a private entity and will get its own analysis done, which could take some time.

The DNA Doe Project has had success in comparing DNA samples from unknown people to a genealogy database and finding relatives, as The Gazette reported last May.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse