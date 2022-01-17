JANESVILLE
In the early 2000s, the Ford Motor Company put one of its environmental engineers, Janesville native Angela Pakes, in charge of a massive project to clean up, cap and redevelop the 240-acre Clay Mine Landfill in Allen Park, Michigan.
The mine was a waste pit the Detroit automaker’s first owner, Henry Ford, initially opened to source clay for the bricks he needed to build his auto factory empire. The dug-out site for years was used to dump industrial byproducts during the decades of Ford’s auto manufacturing operations.
But it was Pakes’ work at the helm of Ford Land Division’s redevelopment that saw through environmental remediation and helped pave the way for Fairlane Green, a landmark shopping center built on top of the old mine.
Ford Land at the time called the cleanup and development of Fairlane Green the biggest landfill reclamation in Michigan’s history and the biggest shopping mall complex ever built on top of an old landfill. In the engineering world, such work can be called “applied research.” But in economic development, it might be called “manufacturing a new opportunity.”
Whatever one might call it, Pakes’ 25 years of hands-on expertise and leadership in on-the-ground environmental revitalization projects—first in Michigan then for the last 16 years within UW-Madison’s engineering department—is at least part of what turned the heads of recruiters for local chamber of commerce Forward Janesville.
For more than a year, Janesville’s chamber had been hunting for a new CEO and president to replace John Beckord, who retired after two decades at Forward Janesville.
Pakes, 48, said a recruiter for Forward Janesville said her work in redevelopments such as the landfill-to-shopping-mall project in suburban Detroit resonated in part because Janesville has its own 240-acre redevelopment site that once housed auto manufacturing in the former General Motors assembly site on the city’s south side.
But Pakes said what resonated as much with Forward Janesville as her technical know-how and experience in a transfromative project was when the chamber’s recruitment panel learned she is a Janesville native and a Milton School District graduate.
Pakes will return home Feb. 14 to start leading Forward Janesville after leaving Rock County a quarter-century ago.
“I didn’t even tell (Forward Janesville) about being from here at first, not until later down the road, she said in an interview with The Gazette. “They really liked me as a candidate, but when I said, ‘You know, I know Janesville a little bit. I grew up in Rock County,’ they were just like, ‘What? You’re what?’ They had no idea.”
Pakes, the daughter of Janesville parents who worked in telecommunications engineering and teaching middle school, is by trade a geological and geophysical engineer.
In her current role as assistant director of New Technologies Directions for UW-Madison’s College of Engineering’s Grainger Institute, Pakes is not a tenured professor. Her job at the university is in applying research in green construction to development and revitalization projects at the university.
Pakes said the Michigan projects and her years of holding roles in environmental development work at a university set in Wisconsin’s bustling state capital gave her a master’s course in communicating and working with various stakeholders, from university officials to private-sector investors to construction contractors, and to influential local and state lawmakers.
Forward Janesville’s board president, Oakleigh Ryan, told The Gazette last week that Forward Janesville keyed in on the human qualities Pakes brings to the table—including a hands-on mentality and a researcher’s natural curiosity, paired with a disarming sense of humility and sincerity.
As a child during the 1980s, Pakes remembers hanging out downtown along the Rock River with her siblings while her mother browsed the shops along Main Street. She said at that time, the river was more polluted and bogged down with muddy sediment than it is now.
Pakes remembers how she and her siblings would watch pale, dead fish roll past in the mucky, swirling river and disappear under a massive concrete parking deck that covered the river downtown.
The parking deck over the river is gone now, and Pakes’ childhood memories of the lifeless fish, present a stark contrast to how the downtown’s riverfront now looks like under ARISE, the multimillion-dollar, public-private revitalization strategy that over the last seven years has transformed the core of downtown to open green space that faces the river and recasts it as a public outdoor gathering space.
Pakes sees the revitalization downtown, work that Forward Janesville has supported for years, as a tangible example of the chamber’s mission—to lay groundwork for a more diverse economy than Janesville had when it was a manufacturing hub with 10,000 or more jobs tied to GM’s operations.
Pakes said the chamber was born out of the merger of Janesville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Janesville Economic Development Corp. in the early 1990s. The merger was a direct response to major work slowdowns at GM during recession years in the late 1980s.
It became clear then that Janesville would need to redefine itself as more than an auto factory city.
Pakes said Janesville’s work the last decade to redefine itself has become more noticeable each time she has come home to visit her family in Janesville. Now, she’ll return to try to be an active part of more change.
“For me to be a part of the next generation of the chamber and all these shifts is really super exciting. I have a special place in my heart for what’s happening now because I’m from here. It’s different,” Pakes said. “I couldn’t say the same thing if this was an opportunity in, say, Green Bay or Milwaukee.”