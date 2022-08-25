JANESVILLE
Most local residents know the Lincoln-Tallman House in Janesville was an overnight resting place for Abraham Lincoln in 1859, the year before he was elected president.
Here’s the update to that story: there is evidence the Lincoln-Tallman House and surrounding campus might be inhabited by spirits.
That story will be part of an exhibit in October at Janesville’s near-downtown tourist attraction.
The exhibit is just a part of the transformation of the marketing of the Tallman House and its surrounding campus in the 400 block of North Jackson Street.
Weekly art festivals, band concerts and various exhibits and facelifts to several of the structures on the property make the grounds a new experience for anyone who has not visited in years.
Tim Maahs, the executive director of the Rock County Historical Society that operates the Lincoln-Tallman House and its campus, said the aim is to modernize the city’s top tourist attraction.
“It’s enhancing the brand,” Maahs said as he said outside the Tallman House at a picnic table this week, as restoration work was in progress at campus buildings.
“I think people think of us as just the Lincoln-Tallman House,” Maahs said. “But we’re so much more.”
For example, the nearby Carriage House has become a popular wedding venue since its restoration. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of weddings booked at the restored structure tripled the number booked in years before.
Exhibits have become popular
The lower level of the Rock County Historical Society Museum and Visitor Center houses the bigger exhibits such as the recently concluded Star Wars show and the upcoming Rock County Legacies Exhibit on workers at the former General Motors plant and associated companies.
Another gallery in the Museum and Visitors Center hosts smaller exhibits such as the Parker Pens and memorabilia exhibit, which covers George Parker’s childhood and the formation of Parker Pen, said Cara Kinzelman, the historical society's assistant director and curator.
Fall exhibits
Kinzelman said there are a few exhibits planned for autumn.
One is a presentation by Janesville native Robert Bier who has spent the past several years researching the city’s brewing industry from the late 1890s through World War II . Bier has unearthed many artifacts from the breweries located on the Rock River near the Lincoln-Tallman House.
“He’s been literally digging through the dirt for a couple of years,” Kinzelman said. “He’ll be bringing in almost 100 different artifacts he has recovered.”
“It’s amazing,” Maahs agreed, about Bier’s collection.
Ghosts
And then there are the “spirits” that reportedly inhabit the Lincoln-Tallman House.
“Weird things happen in the house here and on the campus in general,” Kinzelman said. “So, we have had the Society for Anomalous Studies do almost a year-long study (there)."
“In October, they are going to present their findings,” Kinzelman said. “They have photographic and audio evidence of spirits on campus. There will be two presentations.
“It’s pretty amazing stuff,” she said.
Other October events include a one-man reading of the work of Edgar Allan Poe, and Oakhill Cemetery tours, during which guides give first-person life stories of people buried there who were contemporaries of William Tallman, the builder of the Lincoln-Tallman House.
“It’s people who should have things named after them in Janesville but did not,” Kinzelman said.
The Wilson King Stonehouse also was the center of attention of workers Wednesday afternoon. The building was originally an addition to a log cabin by what is now the Rock County Courthouse. It was moved next to the Lincoln-Tallman House in 1965.
The lower story of the building is being converted into a commercial kitchen with an open hall area on the top half for business meeting, receptions, family reunions and other events for groups of 60 or smaller.
“Our gala is Sept. 26, and it’s going to be here on the grounds,” Maahs said amid the buzz of saws as work continued inside the building. “I am assured this will all be cleaned up.”
Maahs said the Wisconsin Historical Society— for which Maahs has served as a board member for five years -- has no jurisdiction over the work of the building because it had been moved from its original site. The society is still a fan of the work that is being done, he said.
“We still involved them to come and take a look at it,” Maahs said. “They were so googly-eyed about taking a building from 1842 and the adaptive-use qualities and how it can inspire other people around the state.
“They’re really keeping a close, close eye on it, which is fun.”
Adjusting to the times
All the work Maahs, Kinzelman and the full-time staff and volunteers of the Rock County Historical Society is paying off.
Maahs said visitors have increased by five times, not over the pandemic years but over 2018 and 2019.
He attributes that to the Lincoln-Tallman House restoration being finished and various exhibits - such as the popular Star Wars exhibit that just completed it nearly three-month run July 31 - and the Wednesday night Artrageous programs held throughout the summer, for the increased attendance.
“Last week, we had Rock County cycles, so we had all the Harley bikes out here, and we had a really great band,” Maahs said. “We had about 400 people. So, we’re very, very happy.”
Maahs, who became the Rock County Historical Society's executive director in 2018 after serving on the board of directors since 2006, and Kinzelman, who just observed her one-year anniversary as curator, said they are proud of what their staff has accomplished.
“A lot of times, we’re telling the same story that has been told for a long time,” Maahs said. “But people evolve. We need to find ways to resonate with younger people and re-engage with people that may have been here before and are coming back.
“It becomes a very fun aspect of our jobs,” he said.
In other words, the present Tallman House experience is not your father’s Oldsmobile.