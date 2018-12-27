ORFORDVILLE
The Orfordville Fire Protection District's new chief is a familiar face.
Steve Ryan was chosen by the Orfordville Fire Commission to replace Brain Colloton, who was the fire chief the last six years, according to a news release from the village.
Ryan is a life-long Orfordville resident and started working as a volunteer with the fire district in 1990. He was hired full-time in 1999 and most recently served as the department's captain, he said. Ryan also organizes the annual EMS ham dinner.
Colloton announced in September his intent to retire by the end of the year, according to the release. His 28-year career in fire service included 11 years in Orfordville and six years as the chief.
Ryan told The Gazette he was interested in the chief position because it was something he wanted to do during his career.
Not much has changed throughout Ryan's 28 years in the fire district, and he doesn't intend on making major changes during his leadership, he said.
The only challenge Ryan noted was the regular challenges of keeping the department going, he said.
During the transition in leadership, Ryan said Colloton has offered to help him out as needed behind the scenes.
"The Orfordville Fire Commission is grateful to Chief Colloton for all that he did for the District," the release reads.
