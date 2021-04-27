MONROE
Blain’s Farm & Fleet will hold a grand opening weekend celebration for its new Monroe store beginning Friday, April 30.
The old store closed its doors April 18. Doors opened at the new location at 405 W. Eighth St. on April 19, according to a company news release.
The new store spans more than 75,000 square feet and offers more than twice as many parking spots as the old store. Plans are underway to add a covered drive-thru and an updated automotive service center in the extra space, according to the release.
“The new Monroe store is part of our way to continue our commitment to this community that has supported us through the years,” Jane Blain Gilbertson, owner, president and CEO of Blain’s Farm & Fleet, is quoted as saying in the release.
The grand opening celebration will run Friday through Sunday, April 30-May 2. Customers will be eligible for special deals and a touchless sweepstakes. Ray Ainsworth, the Renowned Horseman, will perform daily, and Green County Dairy Queens will hand out cartons of milk provided by the Green County Ag Chest.
Celebration activities will comply with COVID-19 recommendations. Social distancing will be encouraged, and masks must be worn.