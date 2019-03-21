MILTON

Badgerland Disposal’s planned recycling facility in Milton is expected to bring about 30 jobs in its first year, regional manager Dustin Reynolds said.

The facility’s site plan and conditional-use permit were approved at a city council meeting March 5. Badgerland Disposal and the city must reach a TIF agreement before the city can sell the land to the company.

Once the agreement and sale are finalized, the company can build. The city council will likely consider the TIF agreement at its April 3 meeting, City Administrator Al Hulick said.

The company hopes the facility will be up and running by Aug. 1, Reynolds said in an email to The Gazette on Wednesday.

Badgerland Disposal will build a 12,300-square-foot office building and 49,350-square-foot recycling facility on more than 9 acres in Milton’s Crossroads Industrial Park.

The planned site is just west of County M between Highway 59 and Putman Parkway, according to the site plan.

The company will use the facility to sort recycled materials before selling to third-party buyers, according to previous reporting.

The facility will process such materials as aluminum cans, aluminum foil, disposable bakeware, cardboard, glass bottles, magazines, newspaper, paper, phone books, steel cans, tin cans, plastic bottles, jugs and jars, Reynolds said.

Sorting will be done indoors, and the city recommended a prohibition on trash or recyclables being “dumped, pushed or stored outdoors for any length of time” as part of the company’s conditional-use permit, according to a city memo.

The facility will process more than 20 tons of recyclables per hour and will divert waste from landfills, Reynolds said. He believes the facility will be the first of its kind in the state.

The company will pick up materials from municipal and commercial customers with its own route collection trucks, Reynolds said.

Milton was an attractive location for the company because Hulick and the city council support waste diversion and recycling, Reynolds said.

The company currently leases office space in Milton but will move all its Milton employees to the new facility when it opens, Reynolds said.