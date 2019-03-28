JANESVILLE

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is halfway there.

That’s halfway to less stressful kennels, halfway to a building that doesn’t smell awful when conditions are just right and halfway to raising the $4.8 million needed for a new facility on County G between Janesville and Beloit.

In February, the humane society announced a new fundraising campaign: 100 Extraordinary Women. The campaign asks that a minimum of 100 women each donate or pledge $1,000 over five years. That’s $200 a year or $18 a month. The hope is that their $100,000 will form one part of the $2.4 million needed to complete the project.

Why women?

“We looked at our primary demographic groups, our donors and who we’re reaching on Facebook,” said DeShawn Christiansen, assistant executive director of development and fundraising for the humane society. “We’re touching a lot of women’s lives.”

The majority of the society’s volunteers and pet foster parents are women, as well.

That doesn't mean men can't donate, too. They are encouraged to honor a woman in their lives by donating.

Fundraising has been going well, and if it continues, the society could break ground on the new facility in late summer, 2020, Christiansen said.

Executive Director Mike McManus said he's been "dialing for dollars" since he started at the shelter in October.

Two anonymous donors have helped fundraising along, and the society has received in-kind donations of building materials, McManus said Thursday.

“There’s some very generous people in Rock County,” McManus said.

He’s also applied for a number of grants, and if he is successful, they will bring in between $400,000 and $500,000.

The current shelter at 222 S. Arch St., Janesville, was built in 1976 when the building functioned as a dog pound. Dogs were either returned to their owners or euthanized.

Along with well-below-ideal conditions for animals, the building also has an aging and ailing heating, cooling and ventilation system that transports unpleasant smells from one area of the building to another and doesn’t heat and cool properly. The facility also needs electrical work, a new phone system and more space to deal with the more than 4,000 animals that come through the shelter every year.

Several years ago, the society’s board considered improving the facility but discovered it would cost more than $1 million for just the basics.

The design for the new shelter features a one-story, 23,500-square-foot building that would be more energy efficient.