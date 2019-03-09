John Lamm has good advice for anyone in the market for a historic bridge: Find good help.

He relocated two old bridges, one from Cooksville, to span a creek in different areas on his property northwest of Milwaukee.

Lamm could not have done it without the expertise of a bridge-building company.

His insight is timely for people in Rock County, where the 1910 Smith Road Bridge over Turtle Creek is available to the public. Free.

All you have to do is move it and maintain its historic integrity.

Just one caveat: Don’t underestimate the cost to relocate, reassemble and rehabilitate the approximately 120-foot-long truss bridge with a 16-foot deck.

The price tag could be as much as $350,000, according to information from Mead & Hunt, an engineering and architecture firm.

Still interested?

Requests for information packages about relocating the steel bridge must be submitted by April 14 to Mead & Hunt of Middleton.

Some financial help is available.

The state and Rock County jointly will provide up to the estimated cost of demolition to the person who agrees to relocate the bridge, said Rock County Public Works Director Duane Jorgenson Jr.

“The recipient will be responsible for any costs above and beyond that,” he added.

Mead & Hunt estimate the cost of demolishing and disposing of the bridge at about $60,000.

Removal or demolition of the bridge is necessary because a new bridge is expected to be constructed in 2020.

“The existing bridge is structurally deficient and functionally obsolete,” Jorgenson said.

Because the existing bridge is historic and eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, “we are required to advertise the bridge to the public for potential repurposing,” he said.

In Wisconsin, a handful of such bridges may be offered for relocation each year.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin State Historic Preservation Office will review all proposals. They will select a recipient based on the feasibility of the person’s relocation and funding plan.

If no one proposes a suitable use for the bridge, it will be demolished, Jorgenson said.

Bridge historically important

If the bridge disappears, so does its early and unusual Pratt through-truss design, named after 19th-century bridge developers Caleb and Thomas Pratt.

Built by the Worden-Allen Company of Milwaukee, the bridge went up a year before Wisconsin bridge design was standardized.

According to information from Mead & Hunt:

Prior to the 1911 standardization of Wisconsin bridges, pin connections were the primary method of truss-bridge building.

Bolts have been used in bridge construction since the early 20th century, but they did not become the primary connection method until the mid-20th century.

The Smith Road Bridge uses both riveted and bolted connections in “a rare method of fabrication for this period of Wisconsin bridge construction,” said Haley Seger of Mead & Hunt’s cultural resources.

Aside from minor alterations to the deck and deck connections, “the bridge retains a high degree of (historic) integrity,” she said.

The bridge carries traffic on Smith Road over Turtle Creek between the towns of La Prairie on the east and Turtle on the west, about 10 miles northeast of Beloit. Tiffany and Shopiere are to the west and east, respectively.

Beloit City Council member Mark Preuschl believes the bridge could be used to replace the closed 140-foot Wheeler Street Bridge near the state line in South Beloit, Illinois.

He is seeking help to put together a plan to relocate the Smith Road Bridge.

Plans to repair and or replace the Wheeler Street Bridge as a safe off-road bike path between Beloit and South Beloit have existed for years, but funding has so far proved elusive, Preuschl said.

He emphasized the idea is not a Beloit project, but it would require the city’s help and resources at some point.

“Moving the bridge, while challenging, is not a large logistical hurdle,” Preuschl said, adding that the bridge would fit in the space occupied by the Wheeler Street Bridge.

“I leave it for engineers to figure out how to make it work without requiring a lot of expensive foundation work,” Preuschl said.

'A vital connection'

John Lamm is a private citizen who keeps two historic bridges on his Washington County property, where he has a landscaping, design and garden center.

He moved an 84-foot steel-girder bridge from Lebanon in Dodge County to his property in 1996. The 1883 bridge came in several semi-loads.

"I had no idea when we took the bridge how we would put it back together," he said. “It lay there for about a year or more in pieces.”

Eventually, he hired Pheifer Brothers Construction of Neenah to carefully put the parts back together.

In 2003, he acquired a 64-foot town of Porter bridge, built in 1928.

He put both bridges over a creek in different areas to connect two farms.

When people come for hay rides and other events at his business, they cross the historic bridges and learn about their histories.

“We preserved history, and the bridges provide a vital connection between farms,” Lamm said. “We use them every day.”

