While most of its residents seem to think Janesville is a good city to live in, nearly one-third say the community is not welcoming to everyone, according to a city survey released last week.
And while most respondents were happy with most city services, about half were unhappy with the city’s roads and one-third do not trust city leaders.
City staff and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater faculty developed the 38-question survey to gather community perceptions and attitudes on quality of life, city services and programs, economic health and development, leadership, communication and responsiveness.
With 636 responses from Janesville residents, or just under 1% of the population, the city plans to identify problems and create solutions for the community using the Janesville City Council’s annual strategic plan updates.
“Based upon the analysis and the results we got along with feedback from the community and council, we’re hoping to identify some recommendations or solutions that we would incorporate into our annual strategic plan updates,” city spokesperson Nick Faust said. “Those updates are worked on throughout the year and adopted by the council in December.”
While the set of respondents to the survey skewed older, the results of the survey were adjusted to Janesville’s overall population using U.S. Census data, Faust said.
“Given the known population parameters from the U.S. Census, they (faculty from UW-Whitewater) adjusted the weight of each person’s response to reflect the true population,” he explained.
According to the survey, 76% of respondents said Janesville is a good place to live, with just 15% disagreeing with the statement. However, just 49% of respondents said Janesville is welcoming to everyone, with 33% disagreeing and 18% neither agreeing nor disagreeing.
There was a strong, positive correlation between length of time living in Janesville and the sentiment that Janesville is welcoming to everyone, as more than half of respondents who have lived in Janesville fewer than five years disagreed with the statement.
Despite respondents expressing satisfaction with nearly all city services and programs, including fire and emergency services, the police department, utility services, park and recreation facilities, recreational course and programs and the Hedberg Library, the numbers were less friendly to the city’s public works department. The survey showed 44% of residents satisfied with the quality of roads and streets in the city and 46% dissatisfied. The only age demographic with more than 50% satisfaction with the quality of roads was those over 65.
And while 77% of respondents believe the quality of roads and streets is extremely important to perceptions of Janesville as a “good place to live,” only 34% want to raise the funding for street improvements, with 60% wanting to maintain the current level of funding.
The survey results also illustrated an overall distrust with city leaders, with 38% of respondents agreeing city leaders are trustworthy and 33% disagreeing. While there wasn’t any significant correlation between a demographic group and their responses to the question, those who were older and those with more education tended to have more trust in city leaders than younger and uneducated respondents.
Nearly half of respondents said they don’t believe the city spends tax dollars wisely, with 33% saying they do, and 41% disagreed with the statement, “The city is responsive to input from residents,” compared with 32% who agreed.
