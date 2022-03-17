JANESVILLE
Between the new state roadwork closure along Humes Road and Hy-Vee’s active transformation of the adjacent former Shopko store, Anytime Fitness’ parking area at The Marketplace strip mall at 2600 Humes Road is socked in by construction.
The small gym is tucked back into a patchwork of screened construction fencing around the Shopko lot to the west and lane-narrowing construction barrels and barricades that define new detour routes along North Lexington and North Pontiac drives.
Those are the two cross streets that will handle waves of traffic congestion detouring around the eight-month tear-up and full closure of part Humes Road in one of the busiest retail corridors in town.
Jimmy Treslley, manager at Anytime Fitness, said since the section of Humes in front of his gym shuttered Monday, he has had an uptick in no-shows for scheduled workout groups.
He ties that to both the closure and detour on Humes and the warmer weather, which came in tandem this week. At lunch hour, there were only a few people working out at the gym.
“Since the closure started Monday, it’s been a lot slower in here,” Treslley said. “A lot of it, I’d say, is from the new traffic detours. People not sure how to get around a construction mess, so they avoid it all."
He wasn't sure whether it would continue that way.
"Well, we hope people start to learn the detour routes around Humes and realize they can still get in here to the gym off the cross streets,” he said.
Tear-up coming
The major tear-up along Humes Road starts next week, the DOT said, but earlier this week, contractors for the state Department of Transportation officially barricaded off a 1,500-foot-long stretch of Humes Road between Pontiac Drive and Milton Avenue.
For now, Pontiac Drive is bearing the brunt of heavy local traffic and cars leaving the Interstate as the electricians tinker with the timing on temporary traffic lights at the corner of Pontiac and Humes.
That has altered traffic patterns for what is slated to be an eight-month-long, multimillion-dollar rebuild of the road surface and streetscape along Humes Road from Milton Avenue east to the Highway 14 interchange.
Two lanes of Humes east of Pontiac will remain open at all times during the tear-up, but the one-quarter-mile span of Humes will be shut down through the fall.
That can be a busy stretch; it fronts no fewer than 20 businesses that face the heavily traveled roadway. The corridor there is home to Woodman’s Food Market and Festival Foods, as well as Blain’s Farm & Fleet and a typically bustling bevy of fast-food restaurants, casual eateries and furniture stores.
A few local businesses in the strip mall just south of the blocked-off section of Humes Road said they’ve already seen some effects tied to the closure of the section of Humes, even if the coming tear-up hasn’t yet hit.
Pontiac Drive, along with Lexington and Holiday drives to the south and Ryan Road and Deerfield and Morse drives to the north — are functioning as the DOT's official circuit to circumvent the closed spur of Humes.
The cross streets, some portions of which are residential, are part of a detour to reroute 30,000 or so vehicles a day, including a blend of travelers who pop on and off the Interstate and local traffic that plies Humes Road’s busy retail corridor from east to west.
Anytime Fitness is attached to a set of retail stores including Harbor Freight and Ashley Homestore.
But the gym’s firewall is physically fused to the former Shopko store that faces the west lanes of Humes, and the Shopko lot is almost completely fenced in for construction on a planned Hy-Vee store.
Treslley said his gym has posted its own detour map on its Facebook page highlighting the strip mall’s entry from Pontiac Drive. While the cross street might now get congested at times, it's still open.
Shortcuts
Right now, there is a narrow alley open between the wind-screened fences around Shopko and the north end of the two retail properties’ huge, adjoined parking lots just across the berm south of the shuttered stretch of Humes.
But by Thursday, some local traffic already had taken to using the strip mall lot as a de facto detour around the Humes Road closure between Lexington and Pontiac drives.
Those are the two residential streets the DOT has left open as the two main conduits that give access to Farm & Fleet and Festival Foods to the north.
The parking lot in front of Shopko is not a perfect route for traffic because anyone hopping off there at Pontiac has to slowly snake west through a quarter-mile lot. The lane suddenly becomes further narrowed and kinked at several 90-degree turns as it follows alongside the fence that blocks off most of the former Shopko lot.
On Thursday, dozens of vehicles were slicing through Red Robin’s lot, using it as a backdoor conduit to reach North Lexington Drive next to Woodman’s and a few chain restaurants that sit along a frontage now cut off from Humes Road.
One taco truck operator already noticed the sly shortcut. The owner, who according to the truck’s sign is Juan Carlos Chavez, played it a notch smarter.
At noon Thursday, he parked the truck facing Humes Road, smack in the middle of the strip mall’s big lot, under some huge billboards. He was intercepting traffic in the lot as his truck's generators blared and the scent of fried tortillas wafted in the chilly March air.
As Chevy Silverado pickup trucks and Buick SUVs snaked in their too-cute shortcut past Ashley Furniture and Harbor Freight, some swooped in to a stop to grab a truck-fried taco or two.
“That taco guy is pretty smart, actually,” Treslley, the Anytime Fitness manager, noted, pointing out the window of the gym.
Yet Taco Bell, the taco shop kitty-corner from Anytime and Juan Chavez’s Mexican food truck, wasn’t so lucky.
The Taco Bell had just a dribble of traffic at its drive-thru lane just off North Pontiac. As construction technicians tested and retested and timed and retimed the traffic lights at Humes and Pontiac, waves of traffic bottlenecked on both sides of a second stoplight that controls traffic in and out of the adjacent strip mall lot.
Janesville resident Kay Zurfleh and a friend were the only two dining in at the Taco Bell at high noon. Zurfleh said she is getting used to the tear-up, but she said it looks to her like there are enough detours — both official and unofficial — that local retail traffic might soon adjust to navigating the tear up.
“Humes will be much improved when it’s done, and it’s not like all the work can get done in a week. So it’s got to be done sometime,” Zurfleh said, and then chuckled. “Either way, I would never forget how to come to Taco Bell.”