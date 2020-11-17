Native American thoughts about Thanksgiving is the topic of a public online meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
The meeting is a part of the monthly Courageous Conversations racial justice series sponsored by Community Action of Rock & Walworth Counties, Diversity Action Team of Rock County and YWCA Rock County.
The program will include an examination of myths about Thanksgiving and perspectives of people whose ancestors lived on the land before the Pilgrims arrived, according to a news release.
To register for the Zoom meeting and receive information about how to join, go to GazetteXtra.com/thanksgiving.