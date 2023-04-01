George Crooks and others pull items out of the wreckage after severe storms and wind damage that toppled a barn and silo Friday evening on Crooks' farm on County F just west of Brodhead in Green County.
Steve Wallace and his son Alex work to clear their driveway after dozens of mature trees surrounding their home were twisted and knocked down during Friday’s severe storm west of Brodhead near County F. Their home was unscathed, but a couple of buildings on their property were heavily damaged.
Dozens of mature trees surrounding Cindy Wallace’s home west of Brodhead on County F were twisted and knocked down during Friday’s severe storm. Wallace's home was unscathed, but a couple of nearby buildings on their property were heavily damaged.
Plastic calf hutches that were tossed into adjacent fields during Friday night's storms are returned to their owners' property west of Brodhead on Saturday morning. The Reimer family dairy farm had two structures knocked over, some building damage, and debris and items flung into nearby fields.
Dozens of mature trees surrounding Steve and Cindy Wallace’s home west of Brodhead on County F were twisted and knocked down during Friday’s severe storm. Wallace's home was unscathed, but a couple of nearby buildings on their property were heavily damaged.
A cluster of severe thunderstorms on Friday spawned at least three “high end EF-0 tornadoes” in Rock and Walworth counties, the National Weather Service said in a tweet Saturday night, while farm structures and trees near Brodhead just west of the Rock-Green County line also suffered damage.
The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes Saturday night. One traveled from around the village of Sharon in southwestern Walworth County northeast to Delavan Lake, skirting just west of Walworth. Another traveled from near Geneva National Golf Club north to Elkhorn, and a third cut through the east side of the city of Beloit. Nobody was hurt or killed in the tornadoes, the weather service said.
Separately, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that first responders and utility repair crews responded to several locations where storm damage was reported in the town of Decatur at about 7:15 p.m. Friday night.
No injuries were reported, but at least one family was displaced because of damage to a home. The release said multiple buildings were damaged and that more than 190 homes were without power late Friday.
Rock County sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Lund said his agency received reports of downed trees and power lines and that there was significant damage around Brodhead and in Walworth County.
Mark Elland, a shift supervisor at the Rock County Communications Center said there were more than 75 reports of storm damage in Milton as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday. He also said there was significant damage around Beloit.
“We had some damage out toward Clinton, but we have a sergeant out there reviewing damage so we will release that later,” Elland said.
Beloit police Sgt. Ryan Flanagan said damage there included downed trees and “smashed” garages. He said there were isolated places that had significant damage near Our Lady of the Assumption on Shopiere Road.
