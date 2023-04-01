A cluster of severe thunderstorms on Friday spawned at least three “high end EF-0 tornadoes” in Rock and Walworth counties, the National Weather Service said in a tweet Saturday night, while farm structures and trees near Brodhead just west of the Rock-Green County line also suffered damage.

The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes Saturday night. One traveled from around the village of Sharon in southwestern Walworth County northeast to Delavan Lake, skirting just west of Walworth. Another traveled from near Geneva National Golf Club north to Elkhorn, and a third cut through the east side of the city of Beloit. Nobody was hurt or killed in the tornadoes, the weather service said.

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Recommended for you