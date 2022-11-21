MILTON — Twelve high school students from across southern Wisconsin toiled Monday in their booths during a timed welding contest at Blackhawk Technical College’s Milton campus, sparks flying behind vinyl, amber-colored protective curtains.

The chlorine smell of ozone and metal fumes rose into the welding lab’s air cleaning system amid electrical zaps and flashes as the students arced and sparked their way through the 30-minute weld-off.

JVG_221122_WELDING04.JPG
The last flames of a wedding torch going out light up the roo during a SkillsUSA Wisconsin welding challenge for area high school students at Blackhawk Technical College on Monday, Nov. 21.
JVG_221122_WELDING02.JPG
q1Participants in a SkillsUSA Wisconsin welding challenge for choose their materials while at Blackhawk Technical College on Monday, Nov. 21.
JVG_221122_WELDING05.JPG
Craig High School student Alex Doane competes in a SkillsUSA Wisconsin welding challenge at Blackhawk Technical College on Monday, Nov. 21.
