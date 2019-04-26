BELOIT

Rock County Christian School will commemorate the National Day of Prayer with a service at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Horace White Park, East Grand and Park avenues.

This year’s theme is “Love One Another” from John 13:34. Students will lead prayers and provide music via a worship band.

Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski and Beloit City Council Vice President Clinton Anderson will give short speeches. Adam Meyer, pastor at Beloit Family Worship Center, also will speak.

In case of rain, the service will be held in the Rock County Christian School gymnasium, 916 Bushnell St.