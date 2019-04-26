BELOIT

Rock County Christian School will commemorate the National Day of Prayer with a service at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Horace White Park, East Grand and Park avenues.

This year’s theme is “Love One Another” from John 13:34. Students will lead prayers and provide music via a worship band.

Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski and Beloit City Council Vice President Clinton Anderson will give short speeches. Adam Meyer, pastor at Beloit Family Worship Center, also will speak.

In case of rain, the service will be held in the Rock County Christian School gymnasium, 916 Bushnell St.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.