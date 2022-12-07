JANESVILLE—The Rock County Sheriff’s Office has placed a Narcan vending machine in its lobby, at 200 E. Highway 14 in Janesville. The lobby is open around the clock, giving the public access at any time.
Obtaining Narcan is simple and the machine is programmed to dispense the box for free, a sheriff’s office release said. There is a QR code on the machine to watch the 2-minute training video on recognizing the signs of an overdose and how to administer Narcan.
Individuals will then enter in the number next to their zip code and a Narcan box drops through the dispenser. There is also a QR code to a survey that is completely anonymous and helps us collect additional data to best serve the community.
Placement of the machine was funded collaboratively through a grant from Rock County Human Services Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Naloxone (Narcan) is a medication that is used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency. The medication is a nasal spray that can be easily administered with very minimal training. Narcan has been credited for saving the lives of people suffering from a known or suspected opioid overdose.
Narcan is free, legal to carry, and can be discreetly obtained by anyone looking to save lives and interrupt the fatal effects of opioid overdoses.
From 2020 to 2021, the overdose death rate increased by more than 50% in Rock County. In 2022, nearly 80% of overdose deaths involved fentanyl. This drug poses an extreme risk to drug users and others in our community who may, sometimes unexpectedly, encounter it.
“The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to be able to partner with our local and state partners to provide this resource for public safety to help avoid unnecessary deaths in our community,” the release said.
RCSO secured free units of Narcan from Addiction Medical Solutions (AMS) of Wisconsin-Janesville who is a Narcan direct provider trough the state. It secured the vending machine from the Rock County Human Services Department with the use of grant funds.
And so, the project comes at no cost to the public.
