JANESVILLE—The Rock County Sheriff’s Office has placed a Narcan vending machine in its lobby, at 200 E. Highway 14 in Janesville. The lobby is open around the clock, giving the public access at any time.

Obtaining Narcan is simple and the machine is programmed to dispense the box for free, a sheriff’s office release said. There is a QR code on the machine to watch the 2-minute training video on recognizing the signs of an overdose and how to administer Narcan.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you