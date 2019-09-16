JANESVILLE

NAMI Rock County is taking its annual 5K fundraiser to the streets this year to spread awareness about mental health issues and suicide.

The fourth annual Paint the Town Yellow 5K Fun Run/Walk will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

The event will start and end at NAMI’s office at 120 N. Crosby Ave. instead of Palmer Park, where it has taken place in the past.

NAMI President Patty Slatter said the event was moved so participants could run and walk on city streets, making themselves more visible. Slatter hopes that will increase awareness of what the group is doing.

Participants will travel in a loop past Franklin Middle School and St. William Catholic Church, Slatter said. Runners and walkers will stick to sidewalks, and traffic patterns will not be affected.

Last year’s event drew 425 people to run, walk and remember those the community has lost to suicide. Just under 300 people had registered as of Thursday, but Slatter hopes to see that number increase and break last year’s attendance.

The event is tough for participants who show up to honor those who have died, Slatter said.

But the organization aims to make it a day of healing and to join people who have more in common than they might realize, she said.

“This is a group none of us want to be a part of,” said Laura Brinkley, a NAMI volunteer.

But being around so many people with shared experiences is therapeutic and makes people feel like they are not alone, Brinkley said. Participants walk in as strangers and become part of a cohesive group for a day.

People also can buy signs to place along the route in memory of loved ones.

One year, members of a family grabbed a sign and held it and each other’s hands as they crossed the finish line. That’s a special memory for Slatter.

The run/walk will end with a closing ceremony, where speakers will share their stories and NAMI will supply mental health resources that everyone can check out, Slatter said.

Proceeds will support the local NAMI chapter’s programs, including support groups, education, outreach, crisis intervention training and a new 12-week program for friends and family of people living with mental illness.

Slatter said she hopes the event will help people talk openly and freely about mental health and suicide every day, not just during the fundraiser.