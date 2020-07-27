MADISON
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Monday released the names of the Beloit men who died Saturday in an incident at a pond in the town of Rock.
They are Kornnell Tucker, 22, and Dillon Geise, 23.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that witnesses told them two men who were in distress had gone underwater while swimming in the pond, located in a subdivision on South Indian Lake Drive.
Tucker and Geise were pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the release.
An autopsy was conducted and revealed no evidence of foul play, according to a news release, and more testing is under way.
The release did not discuss how the men died.