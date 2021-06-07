MADISON
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Monday released the names of two people who died as the result of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 on May 31.
They are Schuyler E. Ripp, 34, of Janesville, and Ezra A. Jahn, 17, of Pardeeville.
Ripp was pronounced dead at the scene, at the corner of Highway 14 and Tuttle Road in the town of Porter, according to the news release. Jahn was pronounced dead at after being taken to a hospital.
The crash, reported around 4:35 p.m., remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner’s department, which is conducting further tests, according to the release.