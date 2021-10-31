Sorry, an error occurred.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two men who died in a traffic crash Thursday in the town of Bradford near Emerald Grove.
Gerald L. Lux, 74, and Benjamin C. Olvera, 57, both of Janesville, were pronounced dead at the scene and died from injuries suffered in the crash, the medical examiner's office said.
