The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Tuesday released the name of a man killed in an accident involving a bulldozer Sunday in the town of Milton.

Brandon R. Clift, 30, of Edgerton was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which was reported at 5:28 p.m. in the 8000 block of North Bowers Lake Road in the town of Milton, according to a news release.

Autopsy results preliminarily confirm Clift died from injuries sustained in the accident, and additional testing is underway, according to the release from the Madison-based department.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported earlier that Clift was run over by a bulldozer while he was working alone.

The death remains under investigation.