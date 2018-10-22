TOWN OF JANESVILLE
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department released the name of a woman who died in a fatal crash on Highway 14 in the town of Janesville on Friday.
Amanda Stewart Ryan, 50, of Janesville, died shortly after being transported to a local hospital, according to a news release.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Highway 14 in the town of Janesville, according to the release.
Results of the autopsy were inconclusive. The cause and manner of death are pending further testing and study, according to the release.
Ryan’s death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.
