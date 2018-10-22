01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC

TOWN OF JANESVILLE

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department released the name of a woman who died in a fatal crash on Highway 14 in the town of Janesville on Friday.

Amanda Stewart Ryan, 50, of Janesville, died shortly after being transported to a local hospital, according to a news release.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Highway 14 in the town of Janesville, according to the release.

Results of the autopsy were inconclusive. The cause and manner of death are pending further testing and study, according to the release.

Ryan’s death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse