JANESVILLE

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has released the name of the woman who died after a crash at Milton Avenue and Refset Drive on Friday.

Merilyn Mitchell, 74, of Milton, was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to a local hospital Friday afternoon, according to a news release.

She died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the release.

The crash occurred at 11:44 a.m. Friday. A Cadillac was southbound on Milton Avenue and was turning east into the Janesville Mall parking lot when it collided with a Chevrolet Cruze heading north, Lt. Mike Blaser told The Gazette on Friday.

Police didn’t say which vehicle Mitchell was in.

Two others involved in the crash were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.

One northbound lane of Milton Avenue was closed for about two hours while officers cleared the scene.

Mitchell’s death remains under investigation by the Janesville Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department, according to the release.

