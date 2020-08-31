The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Monday released the name of a man who died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle Sunday in the town of Bradford.

His name is James P. Chrislaw, 31, of Clinton, according to a news release.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Carvers Rock and Larsen roads and was discovered around 4:37 a.m. that day.

Chrislaw was taken to a local hospital, where death was pronounced a short time after arrival, according to the release.

The department is conducting more tests as an investigation continues by the department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office.