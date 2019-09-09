MILTON

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Monday released the name of a man who died after a traffic crash in Milton on Sunday.

Derek Lee Garber, 20, of Milton, was a passenger in a car that hit a parked dump truck in the 900 block of East High Street.

The crash was reported at 2:56 a.m. Garber was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to the news release.

Preliminary autopsy results confirmed Garber’s death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to the release.

Additional testing is underway, and the death remains under investigation by Milton police and the medical examiner’s department.

Milton police on Sunday said the driver, Joseph R. Overbeek, 20, of W8680 Harris Road, Delavan, was arrested on charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, operating after suspension causing death and was issued traffic citations.