TOWN OF PLYMOUTH
The Rock County Medical Examiner released the name of a man who died following a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.
Lawrence A. Pfaff, 33, of Janesville was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the medical examiner's office.
Pfaff died because of injuries sustained in the crash, according to the release.
Pfaff was driving southbound on Highway 213 at 3:37 p.m. Sunday when he rounded a curve, veered off the road and crashed, according to a Sunday news release.
The crash happened near Highway 213 and Hafeman Road.
The death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office and the medical examiner's office.