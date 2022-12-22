JANESVILLE—Rock County Board members and the NAACP of Beloit and Rock County are pushing back on a recent attempt by supervisor Mike Zoril to cut equity manager positions to fund other county programs.
Zoril suggested during budget talks in November that the county eliminate the two equity manager positions to fund raises at Rock Haven, the county’s nursing home in Janesville, and to fund park and maintenance projects. The county ultimately kept the two positions.
Zoril has since argued that equity positions are a form of “systemic racism” if they ensure certain races are hired.
“If you are applying for a grant and make it part of your plan to hire based on race, is that an example of systemic racism?” Zoril said at a Dec.15 county board meeting. “If you create a job advertisement and you make race a condition for applying for the job, is that an example of systemic racism? If your job application collects photographs of your applicants that makes it possible to screen people out based on their race, is that an example of systemic racism?”
NAACP response
NAACP Beloit President Steve Benton has said that he and others in the organization want to “make it perfectly clear that we feel these positions are important.” He also said he and others in the organization will continue to advocate for the positions.
“The county has come out to make sure everyone gets a job, no matter the race,” Benton said. “We did not advocate for these positions to be made. They were made by the county board.”
The positions were created in 2021 after the county board had declared racism a public health crisis the previous year. The board made the declaration unanimously through a resolution In June 2020 after a county-funded health assessment between 2017 and 2020 showed several health behaviors and outcomes are worse for minorities, including infant mortality, breastfeeding rates, premature death rates and children living in poverty.
According to the county’s website, the county must “advocate for policies that improve health in communities of color, eliminate health and opportunity gaps along racial lines and increase the success of all groups by distributing resources justly across all communities.”
Zoril pushback
Zoril has since countered the comments Benton made on Dec.15. Benton alleged in comments that night that Zoril had spread misinformation about the county’s level of funding for the two equity positions “with an intent to incite anger.”
Zoril, who did correctly state the positions are just over $120,000, subsequently requested an apology through his Facebook page stating, that “if the NAACP has any honesty, integrity, and respect, then they should apologize.”
Benton acknowledged the discrepancy while talking with a Gazette reporter Thursday, but also said, “what he did was he made it sound like the money being spent is for just the positions. It is for the staff, the office and the training. There’s a lot of money that goes into it. It just doesn’t go into salary.”
Benton added, that Zoril “complained that these positions are racist. That is a normal response from white people who are fearful of persons of color taking their positions (jobs).”
Zoril faced immediate criticism in November for his effort to shift funding away from the equity positions.
County Supervisor Jim Farrell said it would “send a crappy message to the county.
Supervisor Janelle Crary alleged it was a “racist dog whistle.” Supervisor Genia Stevens, who is Black, questioned the effort to eliminate the positions by saying, “I wonder why this is the solution” to fund other programs.
In 2016, the NAACP of Beloit and Rock County condemned a comment Zoril made on a WKOW-27 news post titled, “Trump polling at zero percent with black voters in Wisconsin.”
Zoril replied to it stating, “Black voters are some of the stupidest people around.” At the time, Zoril had been serving as the Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission chair, which he resigned from days after the post.
“I have moved on from that and hope to combat racism in government,” Zoril said Wednesday.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.