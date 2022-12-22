JANESVILLE—Rock County Board members and the NAACP of Beloit and Rock County are pushing back on a recent attempt by supervisor Mike Zoril to cut equity manager positions to fund other county programs.

Zoril suggested during budget talks in November that the county eliminate the two equity manager positions to fund raises at Rock Haven, the county’s nursing home in Janesville, and to fund park and maintenance projects. The county ultimately kept the two positions.

