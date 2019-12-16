JANESVILLE

N1 Critical Technologies, a Janesville maker of power-supply systems, is one of four businesses statewide to receive a Sustainable Business Award from the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council.

The awards honor businesses and people who prioritize sustainability efforts and demonstrate leadership, initiative and innovation, according to a council news release.

The company won the Sustainable Product Award for its lithium-ion uninterruptible power supply system, which saves energy and reduces the amount of raw materials used to meet backup power needs.

N1's lithium-ion battery system has a longer life span and lightweight design, and it uses fewer watts/amps than traditional systems that use lead acid batteries, according to the release.

The Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council supports businesses and sustainability professionals through programs, education, resources and tools to advance sustainable principles and practices. It is an affiliate of the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership.