JANESVILLE

Hedberg Public Library is seeking performers for its music series, according to a library news release.

Musicians are needed to perform in the Fireplace Room as part of the library’s music series.

For more information or to be considered for the program, contact Rene Bue at 608-758-5803 or rbue@hedbergpubliclibrary.org.

