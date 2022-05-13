Musicians needed for Hedberg's music series Gazette staff May 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEHedberg Public Library is seeking performers for its music series, according to a library news release.Musicians are needed to perform in the Fireplace Room as part of the library’s music series.For more information or to be considered for the program, contact Rene Bue at 608-758-5803 or rbue@hedbergpubliclibrary.org. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Cozy Inn, Janesville's mainstay Chinese restaurant, marks 100 years in business in 2022 Mercyhealth's Janesville trauma center to be downgraded; system shelves local MD-1 emergency response unit Parker High School’s Megan Ehle to compete at national forensics competition Memorial Day weekend Janesville School District hires first districtwide athletic director since 2009 Fresh lavender, kettle corn and a guy with a pet iguana: Janesville's downtown farmers market returns Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for May 13, 2022 Court listings for May 2-8, 2022 Public record for May 8, 2022 Public record for May 6, 2022 Court listings for April 25 to May 1, 2022 Public record for May 2, 2022 Court listings for April 18-24, 2022 Public record for April 25, 2022 Court listings for April 11-17, 2022 Public record for April 18, 2022