The Ukraine Squad, who previously organized the "Music for Ukraine" concert in Janesville in early April, will be selling T-shirts on select dates at the Janesville Farmers Market this year. Shirts will be sold at $20 each or two for $30, and all proceeds will be split between four organizations aiding Ukrainian refugees.
Nancy Stabb, a member of the Ukraine group, wears the T-shirt that will be sold on select dates at the Janesville Farmers Market this year. Shirts will be sold at $20 each or two for $30, and all proceeds will be split between four organizations aiding Ukrainian refugees.
The group that put together the Music for Ukraine event in Janesville in April plans to sell T-shirts at the Janesville Farmers Market this summer.
After raising nearly $18,000 between T-shirt sales and donations at the original event, the nonprofit Ukraine Squad decided to create and sell more shirts to continue to raise awareness and money for Ukrainian refugees.
The group will be at the Janesville Farmers Market in the ARISE Town Square on May 21, June 18, July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10 and Oct. 1. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
T-shirts will be sold for $20 each or two for $30, and the group is accepting cash only. The entirety of the proceeds will be divided equally between UNICEF, the UN Refugee Agency, Church World Service and the International Committee of the Red Cross, member Teresa Nguyen said.
The shirts were sponsored and purchased by Dori and Bill MacFarlane of MacFarlane Pheasants.
Nguyen said the group won’t be accepting separate donations for the organizations at the farmers market, but she encouraged people to keep making donations online.
