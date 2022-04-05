About a month into the Ukraine-Russia conflict that has been unfolding since late February, an idea came to Kay Deupree of Janesville.
“I was seeing day after day what was happening there,” she said. “Residents were just so desperate, and I felt like we needed to be doing something. Giving to the groups that are working with the refugees seemed like the thing to do. So I called a couple people to try and put something together, and it has flourished.”
Her urge to help grew into Music for Ukraine, a concert fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian refugees planned for 1 p.m. Saturday at the ARISE Town Square in downtown Janesville. Deupree and several others brought the concert together in less than three weeks. Members of the organizing committee said they wanted it to happen as soon as possible to raise awareness of the conflict in the community.
The concert will feature musical performances by local artists, including vocalist and guitarist Teresa Nguyen, vocalist Claire Olsen, violinist Dr. Mitchell Kopnick and pianist Yuri Rashkin.
There will also be speeches from people who have direct knowledge of the refugee experience and activities for children, including storytime and coloring sheets. Additionally, there will be giveaways and merchandise available for purchase, including a limited number of T-shirts, Ukrainian ribbons and packets of sunflower seeds, Ukraine’s national flower.
Nguyen, who helped organize a Music for Haiti event after the devastating 2010 earthquake in that Caribbean nation, said Music for Ukraine will show how united the Janesville community is.
“I love how the community comes together, and Janesville is just amazing when it comes to volunteering and stepping up in times of need and even in peaceful times,” Nguyen said. “We have all sorts of issues in our community that need addressing, and Janesville steps up. I love this community.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to donate to Red Cross International, the UN Refugee Agency, UNICEF or the Church World Service. The Music for Ukraine organizing committee is accepting checks made out to one of those organizations, cash donations and pledges to donate online.
Several local businesses and organizations and the city of Janesville helped the concert come together quickly through monetary or other contributions. The city is providing the location, supplies and other equipment. Other contributors include Jax Custom Printing, Hedberg Public Library, MacFarlane Pheasants, Knapton Musik Knotes, the Janesville Community Center and the First Congregational United Church of Christ.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Olde Towne Mall, 20 S. Main St. For the most up-to-date information, visit the Facebook event page called “Music for Ukraine: Support for Refugees.”