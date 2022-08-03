The trial of a former UW Badger football player accused of double homicide has been postponed to January.

Marcus T. Randle El, 36, is set to face a jury trial starting Jan. 17, 2022, after his lawyers asked for a postponement on Aug. 2 with no objection from state prosecutors, online court records show. His trial was supposed to start Monday, Aug. 8.

