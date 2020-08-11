BELOIT
Artist Kathy Piccione is back in her hometown of Beloit to restore a colorful piece of history on the north side of the La Casa Grande restaurant.
She is bringing vintage advertisements for Coca-Cola and Galvanic soap back to their former glory.
Visitors recently stopped to watch her work on the restaurant wall, located at 618 Fourth St.
“Beloit is excited to have this restored,” she said
The images are estimated to be 100 to 110 years old. Piccione started working on them about three weeks ago and estimates the project will be finished in a few more days.
The advertisements, which blanket the entire wall of the building, were discovered in 2005 when La Casa Grande owner Peter Gabriel was adding a banquet hall to his restaurant. Without the siding to cover them, the colorful ads showed themselves on the exposed brick.
“I wanted to preserve the history,” Gabriel said.
Gabriel said he acquired the former Busberg Furniture building in 1996. The structure was the home of the Rex Theatre prior to 1929 and the Ellis Theatre in the 1970s. Gabriel rented the building to Rent-a-Center before opening La Casa Grande in 2003.
As part of his efforts to renovate his Fourth Street properties, Gabriel hired Piccione, an artist who is a longtime friend.
The daughter of the late Dominick and Nancy Piccione and sister of Pamela Larsen, Piccione has a long connection to Beloit. She grew up here and ran the Sun Bed & Surf Shop, 114 W. Grand Ave., with her family before launching her art career in the Southwest. She shares Sicilian ancestry with Gabriel.
Piccione has been doing lots of detective work to unearth the original images, which she estimates have been painted over several times. The image of the Coca-Cola, Galvanic soap and lumber ad on top are likely the second layer, which became more visible in sunlight.
She is creating a special ad for Gabriel’s businesses on the top, replacing the lumber ad, and will restore the original Coca-Cola and Galvanic soap ads that cover much the building’s side.
Parts of the soap ad were worn away, so she found a picture of the image online on a vintage crate.
Piccione graduated from Beloit Turner High School in 1982. After running the Sun Bed & Surf Shop with her family for a decade, she moved to Las Vegas, where she worked as a massage therapist. It was there that she learned how to make iron furniture and faux finishes, which led her to mural work.
She moved back to Wisconsin in 1999 and helped create the murals in Domenico’s for Gabriel in 2000. She also did design work for La Casa Grande in 2003 while her brother, Mike Piccione, did contracting work on the project.
For the past decade, she has traveled back and forth between Beloit and Nevada, Utah and New Mexico to create murals for large homes and do commercial work for smaller casinos.
In 2011, she opened a gallery in Santa Fe, New Mexico, featuring her own artwork, primarily Native American portraits, horses and nature scenes. Piccione’s ex-husband had Native American roots, and recently Piccione discovered she shares that ancestry.
She is also working on a series of pieces featuring Catholic saints.
Piccione has had a few health issues, but she hasn’t let them get in her way.
In 2012, she was in a life-threatening bicycle accident and had to have facial reconstruction. She has been back in Beloit for the last couple of years to care for a relative and recover from a recent double hip replacement—perhaps stemming from the time she has spent climbing ladders and scaffolding.
Once her work with Gabriel is done, she plans to move to Scottsdale, Arizona, to continue her creative journey.