JANESVILLE
The Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin doesn’t want the memories of remarkable local women to fade the way their mural has on the west side of the Rock County Courthouse.
The board of the foundation’s Women’s Fund decided to replace the mural for the second time since its 2010 installation, board member Sue Conley said.
An updated mural will be installed at 9 a.m. Monday.
The mural’s location on the west side makes it vulnerable to the sun and weather, Conley said.
Moving the mural has been discussed, but most board members agree its placement at the courthouse entrance is the best spot, she said.
The mural will receive more than a fresh coat of paint, so to speak. It will be updated with the true image of Lavinia Goodell, a Janesville woman who was the state’s first female lawyer.
Goodell has been portrayed inaccurately, including on the mural, for more than 60 years.
Lawyers Colleen Ball and Nancy Kopp made an effort in 2019 to replace incorrect images of Goodell with the correct one.
Ron Wick, a Cherry Valley, Illinois, artist who painted the original mural, re-created it with Goodell’s real image, Conley said. Women’s Fund leaders then had the new painting printed as a giant mural.
The mural also features Nellie Tallman, who helped establish Janesville’s first hospital, and books signifying Janesville’s first library, which was established by the Ladies Afternoon Club.
The effort to update the mural was inspired by the death of Judi Kneece, a local advocate who was active at the YWCA Rock County and was a program manager at JATV, the city’s local-access TV channel. Friends of Kneece believed taking care of the mural would honor her memory, Conley said.
“These women were a force,” she said. “Without them, the first library, who knows when that would have happened? Or the first hospital.
“They paved the way for other women to realize their potential.”
The Women’s Fund raised $9,000 to replace the mural. About $5,000 was earmarked for specialized installation equipment needed because of work done on the courthouse parking lot, Conley said.
Replacing the mural is important this year because 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, Conley said.
The League of Women Voters and American Association of University Women will sponsor a vehicle parade at noon Wednesday in honor of the 19th Amendment.
The fresh mural will serve as a backdrop.
“All murals, downtown especially, say a lot about people who live here,” Conley said. “This mural says a lot about women who have lived here over time.”