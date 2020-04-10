Municipal parks and county forest preserves remain open in the stateline area even as Gov. Tony Evers announced he was closing many state parks to control litter, vandalism and crowds.
Evers on Thursday directed the state Department of Natural Resources to close 40 state parks, forests and recreational areas because of “unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism and out of an abundance of caution to protect public health” from the spread of COVID-19.
Rock County Parks Manager John Traynor said all county parks and nature trails remain open except for the equestrian trails. All bathrooms and playgrounds are closed.
“We do stress that people follow the social-distancing guidelines and hold no organized gatherings,” Traynor said. “We also stress that people continue to practice good etiquette and hygiene while enjoying our parks system.”
In Beloit, all city parks remain open. Beloit police have had to issue warnings to people gathering in groups and those playing organized sports.
The town of Beloit has closed its playground areas, pavilions and restrooms at parks, but the parks are still open.
Across the state line, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to close all state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites March 16.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, all county forest preserves are open to foot traffic.
All administrative offices, nature centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, golf courses, equestrian trails and equestrian camping areas are closed until further notice.
Most forest preserves are closed to vehicles but open for walking, hiking, picnicking, paddling and bird watching. Visitors must follow social-distancing protocols and maintaining a 6-foot distance from other visitors.
Entrance gates will be locked, according to the county’s website. Those who wish to walk or hike must park their vehicles outside the entrance gates and enter the preserves on foot.
The Rockford Park District has removed recreational amenities, including basketball rims, soccer nets, futsal nets, and tennis and pickleball nets. Disc golf cages will be covered.
“Unfortunately, these additional amenities need to be temporarily removed as we continue to see heavy use and large gatherings of people,” said Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine.
“We also want to limit any transmission through common sharing and handling of things like tennis balls, net posts and court surfaces. This is a critical time in our community, and in order to help flatten the curve, we are asking you to make some short-term sacrifices.”