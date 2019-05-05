LEYDEN

Jim Reilly stood on a scissor lift as misty rain ran down the sheets of metal roofing he was hoisting onto a farm shed in the unincorporated community of Leyden.

About 100 feet to the north, a pickup truck rumbled west on Highway 14. The pickup was going about 70 mph, and its tires and ladder rack clattered as the truck jittered over shallow potholes.

Reilly’s head jerked up at the staccato noise. A few seconds later, the pickup truck nailed another patch of potholes and alligator-skin cracks farther along Highway 14.

Reilly’s head jerked up again. He looked out at the highway.

“What do I think about the condition of Highway 14?” Reilly said. “I think everybody can send our last governor, Scott Walker, a big thank-you card that says, ‘Thanks for f——— up the road.’”

Whether the former governor’s administration is responsible might be a subject of political debate, but state engineering assessments show the 13-mile stretch of Highway 14 between Janesville and Evansville has been in a state of serious and deepening deficiency for years.

The stretch has been slated for $7.5 million in resurfacing and reconfiguration since 2013, when design work for the project began.

But the project has been delayed years.

The state Department of Transportation delayed construction from 2017 to 2019 and then more recently from 2019 to 2021.

The DOT blames the delays on an independent consultant the agency said made numerous mistakes platting the rights-of-way for the project. DOT officials say it’s taken several years for a second consultant and the DOT to iron out new project plans.

It could take at least another year for the DOT to acquire additional rights-of-way for the project, DOT spokesman Michael Bie wrote in an email to The Gazette.

Meanwhile, the condition of the road worsens.

The federal highway is used by thousands of commuters between Janesville and Madison, and it also bears the burden of heavy farm machinery.

Traffic counts show the highway carries as many as 12,000 vehicles a day.

Local officials say it’s been almost 20 years since the last time the road had its surface replaced.

According to the DOT, the condition of some sections in 2017 ranked as low as 26 on the 100-point scale of the Pavement Condition Index, a statistical analysis the state relies on to grade the condition of road surfaces. Other stretches of Highway 14 ranked at 40 out of 100.

In the two years since measurements were taken, neighbors, commuters and town and county officials say the road has continued to deteriorate from heavy truck and farming traffic and the more recent vagaries of a particularly nasty Wisconsin winter.

Meanwhile, the DOT is paying Rock County highway crews to patch and fill potholes and replace numerous failing patches.

One woman who declined to give a Gazette reporter her name said she’s lived on a farm property along Highway 14 since 1962.

“I’ve never seen this road in this bad of shape for this long of a time,” she said. “We just keep getting letters from the state saying it’s going to take longer to fix the road.”

The state Legislature this week is expected to take up Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed roads budget. DOT chief Craig Thompson said in a release the budget includes an additional $320 million for the highway rehabilitation program—money Thompson said the state needs to spend to prevent more than 21 projects from being “delayed or removed” from state highway program.

For a road such as Highway 14, it’s not clear how much more time there is to spare.

Navigating the ‘Death Star’

In Facebook postings, some commuters who use Highway 14 daily bemoaned the condition of the road between Evansville and Janesville. Some said the road in spots is potholed and broken up on the shoulders, at the center line and in the middle of lanes.

That can leave a 3-foot slot of unmarred pavement to navigate.

One recent Facebook post likens the experience to spaceship fighter pilots navigating enemy canyons in a famous scene from a “Star Wars” film.

“Highway 14 between Evansville is so bad ... thought I was making the trench run on the Death Star,” the post reads.

In some of those areas, the spaces between potholes have broken up to the point that single holes have become interconnected. Some holes are at least 3 inches deep and extend down through the asphalt and into the gravel below, according to measurements taken by a Gazette reporter.

“You can’t really call that potholes,” said Brad Huse, a town of Janesville resident who drives Highway 14 every day. “It’s more like potholes that are joining forces together to create something even bigger and meaner. I don’t know what you call it.”

Janell McMahon, who owns J’s Feeds along Highway 14 in Leyden, said she’s got a name for it.

“I’d pretty much call it a missing section of road,” she said. “And with water getting in there all the time, it’s not improving it any.”

Evansville resident Amber Yanyo uses Highway 14 five days a week to get to work in Janesville.

Yanyo said she recently upgraded from a small car to a Chevolet Equinox, a small SUV.

“I feel like I could really tell in a small car with small wheels how much worse Highway 14 was getting, to the point where I was ... I don’t want to say afraid ... but I was concerned about driving on parts of that highway. I was afraid I’d end up with a flat tire,” Yanyo said.

“In about February, I noticed 14 was starting to get worse a lot faster. A lot more bumpy. That definitely was one deciding factor for me getting an SUV. I knew I’d be traveling on a road that’s really not the best.”

Limping along

Rock County Public Works Director Duane Jorgenson, the county’s highway chief, said county crews this spring have been using an asphalt and rock patching compound to mend Highway 14.

The goal, he said, is to keep the deteriorated stretches as safe for travel as possible until the state project starts in 2021.

Over the last year, he said, the county has billed the state for more than $400,000 in pothole filling along the stretch of Highway 14 between Evansville and Janesville, along Highway 51 south of Janesville, which the state is now resurfacing, and along few other state highways.

Jorgenson said water infiltration, probably more than heavy traffic, is the main force that contributes to continued breakup of any highway with pavement that’s seriously compromised. More water means more potholes.

He indicated the DOT might direct county crews this year to use asphalt to grade off and cap some of particularly broken-up sections of Highway 14.

He said that could bide some time before major project work.

The DOT also is examining whether it’s possible to speed up right-of-way acquisitions and get the project moving by 2020, Bie wrote. But those acquisitions can be time consuming in part because they involve securing land for multiple intersections that are slated for complicated upgrades, including lane reconfigurations.

Wayne Udulutch, Center Town Board chairman, said residents during a town hall meeting late last year urged the DOT to move forward on the Highway 14 project sooner than 2021.

It’s become apparent, Udulutch said, that Highway 14 has deteriorated beyond stopgap fixes.

“It don’t do any good to put a good roof on a bad foundation,” he said.