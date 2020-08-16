A Saturday motorcycle crash killed a Janesville man and left the woman riding with him in critical condition, according to a news release the Rock County Sheriff's Office sent Sunday.
At about 8:11 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 11 and County WC for the single-motorcycle crash, the release states.
Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crash where both occupants appeared not to be wearing helmets, according to the release.
The identity of the 50-year-old man who died is set to be released by the medical examiner's office. The woman is 51 years old and also of Janesville, the release states.
Deputies said their investigation shows the man was driving the motorcycle westbound on County WC and lost control near Highway 11, where he struck the raised curbed median and a sign, according to the release.
The man and the woman were taken from the scene to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man died early Sunday, the release states.