EDGERTON

A GoFundMe page has collected more than $25,000 for the family of Brandon Clift, who was killed Sept. 8 in an accident involving a bulldozer in the town of Milton.

According to the GoFundMe page, organized by family friend Ashley Hesselman, Brandon married Nicole on Aug. 26. The couple recently welcomed their daughter, Morgan, into the world.

“Although he only had a short time to spend with her, he was constantly talking about her and how becoming a father was the best experience of his life,” the page states.

As of Friday, the fundraising goal was $30,000, and $25,037 had been pledged, according to the page.

The money will be used to offset costs resulting from the unexpected loss and to help Nicole raise Morgan, according to the page.

The page can be found at gofundme.com/f/support-the-loved-ones-of-brandon-clift.

A Blackhawk Community Credit Union account also has been opened to collect donations for the family, Hesselman said.