Janesville-area schools are experiencing a sharp increase in the number of students infected with COVID-19 or quarantined due to exposure to the coronavirus—with most exposure occurring outside school walls.
School District of Janesville Superintendent Steven Pophal said there were more COVID cases involving students in the first two weeks November than were recorded in both September and October.
The spike in coronavirus cases isn’t only affecting local schools, he said, pointing to the increasing rates of infection throughout Rock County. Infection rates are reaching highs not seen here since January.
Pophal said that as of Tuesday, 208 Janesville students were out of school and quarantined due to exposure to one or more infected people. He said only a small percentage of those students are believed to have been exposed to the virus in a classroom setting.
As of Wednesday, according to the school district’s online dashboard, there were 33 students who tested positive for COVID-19 and 17 additional students under quarantine who were exposed to the virus while in school.
Most of the infections and exposure cases were the result of interactions in homes, public settings or other after-school gatherings.
While the school district enforces a universal masking mandate for students and staff on school grounds, students’ masking habits off campus can’t be controlled.
“What I can tell everyone is that we have approximately 1,000 students and staff who come into our buildings every day and the numbers we see with COVID, we’re seeing sharply increasing,” Pophal said.
“As the numbers in the community go up, so do the numbers in the district.”
While county health officials recommend the wearing of masks, not all area school districts require everyone remain masked, either in classrooms, at sports events or at other inter-district gatherings.
Pophal said he and the Janesville School Board remain steadfast that county COVID infection metrics will continue to guide their decisions.
“Our board chooses to say we’re going to wear masks based on how the quarantine requirements are set up from the health department,” he said.
Without mask requirements, Pophal said the rate of infection among students would increase dramatically.
The FDA recently authorized vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11. The inoculation of elementary-age students has the potential to further reduce COVID exposure outside schools. It is still too early for the district to report measurable rates of vaccination among that younger age group.
Janesville school communication specialist Patrick Gasper encouraged Rock County families to get their eligible children vaccinated. He said the district’s intent is to lift mask requirements when infection rates decrease and vaccination rated increase.
He said this approach is part of “a comprehensive effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the classroom.”
Pophal added, “The vast majority of kids learn best when they can come to school, and so we’re doing everything we can to keep kids in class.”
State health officials continue to urge young people to get vaccinated as under-18 Wisconsinites represent the highest number of confirmed COVID cases.