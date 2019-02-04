01STOCK_FLOODING

Rock County officials updated a list of locations with high-water Monday afternoon. They include:

  • County F from West High Street to North Willie Road.
  • South Footville Road from West Welsh Road to West Orfordville-Hanover Road, town of Plymouth.
  • East Bingham Road from North Henke Road to North Milton-Shopiere Road, town of Harmony.
  • South Van Allen Road from East Avalon Road to East Lone Lane Road, town of La Prairie.
  • South Read Road from East L-T Townline Road to East Sunny Lane Road, town of La Prairie.
  • South La Prairie Townhall Road from East Avalon Road to East Lone Lane Road, town of La Prairie.
  • West Hanover Road from South Highway 11 bypass to County D, town of Rock.

County officials strongly encourage motorists to avoid roads with high water.

No other roads were reported to have high water issues as of Monday afternoon. County officials said they would continue updating the online map at www.co.rock.wi.us/highway.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse