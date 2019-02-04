Rock County officials updated a list of locations with high-water Monday afternoon. They include:
- County F from West High Street to North Willie Road.
- South Footville Road from West Welsh Road to West Orfordville-Hanover Road, town of Plymouth.
- East Bingham Road from North Henke Road to North Milton-Shopiere Road, town of Harmony.
- South Van Allen Road from East Avalon Road to East Lone Lane Road, town of La Prairie.
- South Read Road from East L-T Townline Road to East Sunny Lane Road, town of La Prairie.
- South La Prairie Townhall Road from East Avalon Road to East Lone Lane Road, town of La Prairie.
- West Hanover Road from South Highway 11 bypass to County D, town of Rock.
County officials strongly encourage motorists to avoid roads with high water.
No other roads were reported to have high water issues as of Monday afternoon. County officials said they would continue updating the online map at www.co.rock.wi.us/highway.
