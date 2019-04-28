Editor’s note: The families in this story agreed to speak with The Gazette only if their real names were not published.

Allie was the one who made the call to Rock County Child Protective Services, saying her daughter was unfit to care for Allie’s grandson.

It was the second—and last—time Allie’s grandson was taken from his mother, who was addicted to opioids.

Allie adopted her grandson, John, in October 2017 after having custody for two years. Allie’s daughter gave up her parental rights, and John’s father was never in the picture, she said.

Rock County has seen a “huge increase” over the last two years in the number of children placed with relatives, many of them grandparents, said Cheri Salava, substitute care supervisor.

Officials believe the opioid epidemic is one of the reasons behind the increase.

Allie said the decision to take in her grandson wasn’t easy. She had to weigh complicating her retirement years against the need to give John a stable home.

Hundreds of grandparents across Wisconsin are raising grandchildren, and the number is increasing, officials say.

Changing times

The state since 2014 has been training local agencies, including Rock County, on how to reach out to more relatives before putting children into foster care, said Jonelle Brom, out-of-home care specialist with the state Department of Children and Families.

This helps maintain family relationships and allows the children to feel more comfortable, said Mary Dempsey, relative foster home licensor in Rock County.

The first step, typically, is to enroll a family in kinship care, a program that gives family members financial support to care for children before fostering or adopting the child.

Rock County had 226 children in kinship care programs as of March 29, according to data from the state Department of Children and Families.

Of those children, 37 were in court-ordered kinship care, and 189 were in voluntary kinship care, according to the data.

Families who voluntarily accept children into kinship care sometimes prevent court or law enforcement interference down the road. They keep the children in a safe environment while the parents work on themselves, said Holly Telfer, kinship care specialist.

Adoption

The day Allie adopted John was a celebration, she said.

Friends and family gathered for a party, and John was happy to have some stability in his life, Allie said.

But the decision leading up to that day was difficult. Was she really ready to so drastically change her retirement years, she wondered.

Allie had hoped to retire in the next couple of years, but that might not happen now that she has another mouth to feed, she said. She gets financial assistance from the state, but it never feels like quite enough.

Allie’s daughter has moved out of the Janesville area to start fresh and has been sober for two years. John and his mother are working toward having a relationship, Allie said.

Karen has fostered her 4-year-old grandson most of his life, she said.

Karen has chosen not to adopt Jacob. She wants to keep the door open to the possibility her daughter might someday get Jacob back, she said.

Karen’s daughter has struggled with heroin addiction, and Jacob’s father is incarcerated, she said.

It will take a long time for Karen to trust her daughter again. Her daughter has been sober for one year and has regular visits with Jacob, Karen said.

But the thought of Jacob being back with his mother, even if she’s sober, scares Karen, she said.

Family relationships are strained when a relative takes in a child, said Sara Avalos, kinship care coordinator for Rock County.

Some parents grow angry with grandparents for taking away their children. Some are grateful. Other parents don’t put in any effort toward changing their lives because they assume the grandparents will take care of everything for them, Avalos said.

Karen has eight children. Some of them don’t support her decision to take in Jacob, she said.

Some of Karen’s kids thought she was throwing away her retirement years by taking him in. Some thought she was letting Jacob’s mother off easy, Karen said.

With more than 20 grandchildren, Karen has to figure out how to explain her relationship with Jacob to the others—why she spends so much time with him and not them, she said.

Karen has lost relationships with some family members over her decision, but as long as Jacob is happy and healthy, she is OK with it, she said.

“I love her (Karen’s daughter), but he is my main concern,” Karen said.

Raising grandchildren

Raising a child in 2019 is “a whole new, different, scary world,” Allie said.

YouTube, computer tablets, cellphones and Fortnite weren’t around when Allie was a young mother with more energy, she said.

She struggles with how much time she should allow John to be on devices and what boundaries she should set for online content.

After having eight kids, with the youngest having just left home, Karen is accustomed to having children around the house, so taking in Jacob was not a big change, she said.

Karen decided to keep her foster license active so she can take in other children near Jacob’s age. It allows her to help others while also giving Jacob companionship, she said.

Being Grandma

Karen will never ask Jacob to call her mom, she said.

She knows other grandmas who do, but she thinks that would hinder relationships with Jacob’s mother.

More grandparents are raising children, Karen said. She sees them at the grocery store and in the park, but she knows few personally.

Karen reaches out through private Facebook groups for grandparents raising grandchildren to talk to others about the challenges they face, she said.

Allie said one of the biggest challenges is a feeling of isolation.

Allie is raising John on her own and doesn’t know anyone raising grandchildren. She wishes the county would do a better job connecting families and offering support groups.

Allie has attended some support groups for families affected by the opioid epidemic, but they do not provide the support she craves, she said.

The state Department of Children and Families has received a federal grant to start a Kinship Navigator—a portion of its website that will compile resources for child care, health care, support groups and other resources in one space, Brom said.

The state is trying to create more resources for grandparents and foster families to bolster what Brom considers already strong foster and kinship practices.

Allie said adopting John has been challenging

but mostly rewarding. She gets to cheer on her grandson and do “fun stuff” again, she said.

But Allie is dreading the approaching teen years, not knowing if she’s equipped for the challenge.

Recently, John enrolled in a charter school and has been making strides to overcome some of the special needs he has, which stem from years of trauma he was exposed to with his mother, Allie said.

Watching John overcome his challenges makes the struggle worth it, Allie said.