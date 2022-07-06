JANESVILLE
For the past month, inquiring minds have often stopped Dianne Moller at the post office or the grocery store.
Each time, it’s the same question: How’s Marling, a 12 week old eaglet, doing after she fell from a tree along the Rock River, near downtown Janesville, in early June?
And it’s not just conversations in the store. Moller has received numerous letters in the mail and social media comments since the bird’s rescue, with people thanking her and describing what both the nest and the birds who live there have meant to them.
“The way that the community has embraced these birds, and their outpouring of concern … (I’ve never) experienced anything like this, the volume of people with one bird,” Moller, who runs the Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center in Milton, told The Gazette. “I think that she’s remained in this community is important because people can really identify with that pair down there—they are the Marling eagles.”
The nest holding Marling, then eight weeks old and still a few weeks from learning to fly, collapsed on June 9 as the branches holding it buckled underneath, sending the nest to the marshland below. It was initially thought that the nest fell after the tree branches became oversaturated and could no longer hold its weight.
Moller and state Department of Natural Resources warden Austin Schumacher found the eaglet the next day after a tip from a resident who had seen movement through her binoculars. From there, Moller and Schumacher wrapped Marling in a sheet to move her into a pet carrier so Moller could seek veterinary care for her.
Marling had surgery for bone fractures the next day, June 11, at a Lake Geneva animal hospital. She has since been recovering at Hoo’s Woods’ clinic.
Significant injuries
When Moller found Marling, the eaglet was still laying on pieces of the nest that had “shattered like a glass plate,” and maggots and flies had already started to swarm to her open wounds.
“My initial thought when I saw her was … this is bad. I mean, these are really serious, significant injuries,” Moller said.
The terrain where the eaglet was found had been difficult for Moller to navigate that afternoon and the night before as weather worked against her, Moller recalls. From afar, the area looks like trees on dry land but tall grasses hide a lagoon and a small stream. The only way across the stream is to walk on fallen dead trees.
Marling was found with two wing fractures, a broken leg and open wounds. She needed to have three pins placed to realign the bones with her leg, that was put in a cast.
Dr. Scot Hodkiewicz with Lake Geneva Animal Hospital performed the surgery free of charge, Moller said, and Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital provided its facility.
“We have been blessed to be able to have a hospital where surgeries can be done,” Fellow Mortals Executive Director Yvonne Wallace Blane said in a statement. “We are all in this small world of wildlife rehabilitation together and we are happy that we could be a small part of Marling’s story and future.”
What Marling does have working in her favor is that she’s young with good prospects for healing. She’s been feeling better, too, Moller added, starting to eat without help and appearing to feel more like herself.
“She’s trying to move, but we don’t want (her) to move a whole lot because you want (her leg) to heal and not put any stress on where that pin is,” Moller said.
“She’s starting to get that eagle attitude,” Moller added.
Months of healing ahead
It’s still too early to know where Marling’s road to recovery will lead.
Moller said it’s best to release rehabilitated animals back into the wild if possible, but it will take a few months to know if Marling’s bones and tendons are healing in a way that will allow that. When animals aren’t released, it’s often because something hasn’t healed right to allow them to be fully functional, she explained.
If Marling can’t be released, Moller said she’ll have a place for her at Hoo’s Woods as an education ambassador through her license with the federal government.
But whether she can be released back into the wild or will remain in captivity, Marling is already helping inform people through her habits on the Hoo’s Woods’ Facebook page.
“I put up a post last week of Marling sleeping,” Moller said. “She’s standing there, and all of a sudden she just nods off—she’s had her whole salmon dinner, she’s had a little bath with a mist bottle and she’s still a young bird that takes naps. I try to make it really educational … we’ve tried to make things more than just, ‘OK, she’s feeling better this week.’”