JANESVILLE

Owners of the long-defunct Monterey Hotel said they are working with a Milwaukee-based developer to turn the old hotel into an apartment complex.

Cardinal Capital Management has been hired by the owners to develop plans for the property, said Riley Grafft, a member of the family that owns the property.

The city has met with the family and Cardinal Capital to discuss early plans for the hotel, Gale Price, economic development director, told The Gazette.

No official plans have been submitted to the city, Price said.

The 90-year-old Art Deco building is owned by Certified Parts Corporation, a company owned and operated by the Grafft family: Riley Grafft, Jim Grafft and Britten Langfoss. Jim is Riley and Britten's father.

Plans are preliminary, and it is too early to know how many apartments could fill the former hotel, Riley said.

The project, like other apartment projects in Janesville, likely would need tax incentives from the city to be economically viable, Langfoss told Gazette columnist Stan Milam.

The city in September 2018 changed its ordinances to allow tax incremental financing assistance for apartment development projects.

Apartments likely would be rented at market rate, and the first floor of the building along Milwaukee Street would offer retail space, Riley said.

The family hopes to submit plans to the city in the coming months, Riley said.

Cardinal Capital likely would oversee construction and manage units with the Grafft family maintaining majority ownership, Riley said.

Cardinal Capital Management is a national housing developer based in Milwaukee with more than 9,500 units of housing across Wisconsin, Iowa, Colorado, Arizona and Georgia, according to the company's website.

The city is excited about the prospect of having the hotel redeveloped, Price said.

Janesville needs housing units, and an apartment complex would be a good fit for the area, Riley said.

A timeline has not yet been created for the project, Riley said.

Turning the former hotel into apartments is not a new idea.

A history of the hotel compiled by The Gazette shows the Grafft family has considered turning the hotel into apartments since at least 2009.

Plans in 2009 included building 22 apartments, but Grafft said parking was an obstacle.

Parking has continued to be a point of contention between Grafft and the city.

Grafft and Langfoss in 2018 told The Gazette the redevelopment of the Monterey Hotel would be done by now if the city cooperated with the owners' plans to create public-private parking for tenants.

That plan called for the city to pay north of $1 million to help finance the parking lot.

The owners have never formally submitted a project proposal with a TIF request, according to previous Gazette stories.

The hotel in 2018 was at risk of being demolished after the city issued a raze or repair order because of building code violations.

The order has since been lifted, and the hotel is in compliance with an agreement made with the city in 2018, said Tom Clippert, building director, in an email to The Gazette on Friday.