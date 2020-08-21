MILTON
Outside the Milton Public Library, the Story Gardens are starting to bloom.
A pollinator garden and two raised garden beds rose from the ground this summer. The most recent addition—a monarch butterfly mosaic that’s 5 feet wide by 3 feet tall—arrived Thursday.
In 2017, the library completed a $2.8 million renovation and the next year was named the Wisconsin Library Association Library of the Year.
A subcommittee of the Milton Parks & Recreation Commission formed in 2017 and is working with the library board, staff and volunteers to create a vision for the Story Gardens, the library’s outdoor space.
The monarch, which will be installed by the Milton Department of Public works next week, will spread its wings in the 700-square-foot pollinator garden, which was funded by a grant from Growmark.
The monarch, called “Tattered Wings,” is made up of nearly 700 handmade tiles.
At the center of the piece is the story of the butterfly’s life cycle, which is shown via a 3-inch striped caterpillar and leaves printed with milkweed.
“My goal was to make the life cycle as realistic as possible,” said Heather Hansen of Janesville, who was commissioned to create the mosaic.
The 2001 Milton High School graduate donated her time, which she said ended up being close to 80 hours.
The monarch is the first piece of artwork in the Story Gardens.
“We want to have a lot of artwork, especially from artists in this area,” said library Director Ashlee Kunkel.
Other work done this summer includes the raised garden beds built and donated by the Milton Lions Club and filled with flowers donated by Dave and Barbara Bendlin of Milton.
At the back of the library, work is in progress to create a ramp that will access the lower part of the lawn. Also planned are a walking path and an access ramp from the front of the library, Kunkel said.
The project’s next phase will focus on outdoor programming space and a gazebo.