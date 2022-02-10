JANESVILLE
On Janesville’s far northeast side, two brand-new houses looked almost lonesome—huddled in the snow in unfinished, frozen yards in a mostly undeveloped woods-and-prairie exurb.
The two new homes are among the few built along a stretch of Windmill Drive—1,600-square-foot, custom houses selling for $300,000 or more. Builders say homes like these are templates for the type of housing starts that will roll out in Janesville in 2022.
The neighborhood they’re in likely will sprout more soon because of demand and despite creeping inflation.
The market for new homes, local public officials and builders say, remains among the hottest in the region. Builders here say momentum which began last year continues. Local home builders are forging ahead on dozens of houses, nevermind rising costs of construction materials and a ingering labor shortage driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
City of Janesville Planning Director Duane Cherek in a report this week on citywide homebuilding activity said there were 147 new housing starts in 2021, representing the most active home building year since 2007.
On Thursday, general contractor Ben Rein was working inside a one-story, gray-sided custom home—one of the two on Windmill Drive. He didn’t have more than a few minutes to ruminate on the apparent hat Janesville housing market.
The Edgerton-area builder and his brother and father have been pulling 10-hour days for months. On Thursday, Ben and his brother, Brad Rein, were laying in about 1,000 square feet of locking laminate flooring in a house they think will sell before they’re finished building it.
Ben Rein said he’s not sure whether choke points in residential construction materials will ease immediately, despite some reports that much of the U.S. is beginning to emergence from the worst of the recent COVID-19 surge.
For instance, he said he is still being told that new windows are on at least a six-month back order, creating delays for builders trying weatherproof new homes before starting work on the interiors.
For now, Janesville’s housing sector—rents, existing home sales and new starts included—continues to offer a marginal break on costs compared to the nearby suburban and urban markets of Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago.
But perhaps the bigger driver of new housing starts, Rein said, is interest rates that remain at historically low levels.
“I think people are maybe racing now to beat the clock in case interest rates change.” he said. “It’s the middle of winter, and we just haven’t slowed down really at all.”
Rein, who handles full builds start to finish, said he’s still seeing most homes built on speculation locally get snapped up long before they’re finished. He said it still seems a solid bet that builders, lenders and buyers will be able to fuel more residential building in Janesville at a similar pace as last year.
Still, he said, prices for average sized new homes—in Janesville, that ranges between 1,600 and 2,200 square feet—continue an upward march.
“I don’t think people are going to be able to escape costs rising. I don’t know, with inflation, it’s just part of what’s happening,” he said.
Rein said it depends wildly on the type of house, materials and the builder. But among custom home builders, Rein estimated that new, average houses have jumped from about $260,000 in 2018, before the pandemic, to $325,000 or $350,000 in recent months.
One builder in the last year pulled 35 permits for housing starts in that price range, said Duane Cherek, who leads the city of Janesville’s planning and development office.
Cherek said some trends to watch include builds of duplexes marketed to people who are downsizing from existing homes. He said some subdivisions on the city’s northern edge have room to grow. But in months to come, he expects to see new subdivision land platted for homes.
He noted that the city of Janesville is increasingly allowing contractors to also tackle the needed infrastructure linking new housing subdivisions to adjoining neighborhoods.
That eases projects that have become increasingly complex to plan during a lingering pandemic.
Rein said some builders in Janesville who spent years building “cheaper starter homes” have begun to pivot to putting up more upscale, custom homes.
In the past year, Rein said he has seen more people migrate into Rock County from northern Illinois, where new home building continues to be tempered by multiple forces driven by COVID.
“Here, the houses continue to sell. And they’re getting bigger in size. Creeping up in size now,” he said.