JANESVILLE
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is offering modified hunter safety courses this fall at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, classes will be held outdoors and use multiple small-group learning stations to allow for proper social distancing.
Courses will be taught from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 12, 13, 26 and 27. Each class is limited to 30 students and costs $10 per student.
Participants should be at least 12 years old or turning 12 shortly after completing the course.
Students can enroll online at www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-hunter-education.
Each participant will receive a confirmation email after enrolling with a mandatory virtual registration date and additional COVID-19 instructions and course requirements.
For more information, call Sgt. Chris Krahn at 608-757-7932.