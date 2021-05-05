TOWN OF BRADFORD
No injuries were reported after a mobile home fire Monday night that displaced two people, according to Clinton Fire Chief Mark Ruosch.
Fire crews responded at around 5 p.m. to the 10500 block of East Larson Road and found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Ruosch said Tuesday.
Ruosch added it was unknown at this time whether the American Red Cross was assisting the two people who lived in the mobile home.
The mobile home was uninsured, Ruosch said, meaning a damage estimate was not available to authorities during the investigation.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, Ruosch said.